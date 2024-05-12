Suryadev Alloys and Power Revolutionizes Construction with Anti-Corrosion TMT Bars

Integrated steel and power company Suryadev Alloys and Power has rolled out a new range of TMT bars for the construction sector equipped with anti-corrosion properties, the company said.

The Suryadev Fe550D CRS TMT Bars with a blend of copper, chromium, and nickel have been unveiled in the backdrop of diverse climates posing a formidable challenge to the country.

Citing a study, the company in a statement, on Sunday said the rate of corrosion in coastal areas may be up to four times greater than in inland regions. This issue poses a significant concern nationwide and is estimated to cost the economy 3-4 per cent of the GDP annually.

At Suryadev Alloys and Power, the challenge of corrosion is met with a relentless pursuit of innovation. In response to these challenges, the TMT bars significantly extend the lifespan of structures while minimizing the environmental impact.

The Suryadev Fe550D CRS TMT bar serves as the perfect shield against elements as they are meticulously manufactured from high-quality iron ore, the company said.

The city-based company was exploring ground-breaking technologies and methods by partnering with academic institutions to ''decarbonize steelmaking.'' Suryadev has undertaken several infrastructure projects for the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd, Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, and Chennai Peripheral Ring Road among others.

The company has a facility at New Gummidipoondi in neighbouring Tiruvallur district with an annual finished steel capacity of 6 lakh tonne, the company added.

