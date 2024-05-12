Left Menu

Suryadev Alloys and Power Revolutionizes Construction with Anti-Corrosion TMT Bars

Integrated steel and power company Suryadev Alloys and Power has rolled out a new range of TMT bars for the construction sector equipped with anti-corrosion properties, the company said.The Suryadev Fe550D CRS TMT Bars with a blend of copper, chromium, and nickel have been unveiled in the backdrop of diverse climates posing a formidable challenge to the country.Citing a study, the company in a statement, on Sunday said the rate of corrosion in coastal areas may be up to four times greater than in inland regions.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-05-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 15:38 IST
Suryadev Alloys and Power Revolutionizes Construction with Anti-Corrosion TMT Bars
  • Country:
  • India

Integrated steel and power company Suryadev Alloys and Power has rolled out a new range of TMT bars for the construction sector equipped with anti-corrosion properties, the company said.

The Suryadev Fe550D CRS TMT Bars with a blend of copper, chromium, and nickel have been unveiled in the backdrop of diverse climates posing a formidable challenge to the country.

Citing a study, the company in a statement, on Sunday said the rate of corrosion in coastal areas may be up to four times greater than in inland regions. This issue poses a significant concern nationwide and is estimated to cost the economy 3-4 per cent of the GDP annually.

At Suryadev Alloys and Power, the challenge of corrosion is met with a relentless pursuit of innovation. In response to these challenges, the TMT bars significantly extend the lifespan of structures while minimizing the environmental impact.

The Suryadev Fe550D CRS TMT bar serves as the perfect shield against elements as they are meticulously manufactured from high-quality iron ore, the company said.

The city-based company was exploring ground-breaking technologies and methods by partnering with academic institutions to ''decarbonize steelmaking.'' Suryadev has undertaken several infrastructure projects for the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd, Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, and Chennai Peripheral Ring Road among others.

The company has a facility at New Gummidipoondi in neighbouring Tiruvallur district with an annual finished steel capacity of 6 lakh tonne, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global
3
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
4
Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

Alarming Increase in Dog Bite Incidents Concerns Itanagar and Naharlagun

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024