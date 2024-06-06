Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Udhampur: Hotel Tawi View Engulfed

A sudden fire erupted at Hotel Tawi View in Udhampur district's Samroli area. Firefighters quickly responded to the scene, and fortunately, no casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown as efforts to control the blaze continue.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:25 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A sudden fire erupted at Hotel Tawi View in the Samroli area of Udhampur district, officials reported on Thursday. No casualties have been reported so far, and firefighters immediately rushed to the scene to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, as efforts to douse the flames are ongoing.

Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure safety and assess the damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

