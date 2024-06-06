Blaze Erupts in Udhampur: Hotel Tawi View Engulfed

A sudden fire erupted at Hotel Tawi View in the Samroli area of Udhampur district, officials reported on Thursday. No casualties have been reported so far, and firefighters immediately rushed to the scene to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, as efforts to douse the flames are ongoing.

Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure safety and assess the damage.

