Indore's Lifesaving Mission: Five Child Labourers Rescued

Authorities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh rescued five children, including three below 14, from two eateries during a child labour eradication drive. The children, now in a shelter home, were saved under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:24 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have rescued five children from child labour as part of a recent eradication drive, according to an official statement.

The rescue operation took place in the Mayur Nagar area, where three of the five children were found to be under the age of 14. The children were taken from two local eateries.

Following the directive of the Child Welfare Committee, all five children have been relocated to a shelter home, and legal action has been initiated against the eatery owners under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, as confirmed by district programme officer Ramnivas Budholia.

