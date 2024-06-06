Indore's Lifesaving Mission: Five Child Labourers Rescued

Authorities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have rescued five children from child labour as part of a recent eradication drive, according to an official statement.

The rescue operation took place in the Mayur Nagar area, where three of the five children were found to be under the age of 14. The children were taken from two local eateries.

Following the directive of the Child Welfare Committee, all five children have been relocated to a shelter home, and legal action has been initiated against the eatery owners under the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, as confirmed by district programme officer Ramnivas Budholia.

