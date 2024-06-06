Houthi and Iraqi Joint Operations Target Israeli Ships
Yemen's Houthi group claimed it conducted joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance against ships at Israel's Haifa port. The attacks targeted two ships carrying military equipment and another violating a blockade. This action follows a series of attacks in solidarity with Palestinians.
Yemen's Houthi group said on Thursday it launched two joint military operations with the Iraqi Islamic Resistance against ships at Israel's Haifa port.
"The first targeted two ships carrying military equipments in the port of Haifa, while the second targeted a ship that violated the decision to ban entry to the port," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement. The Houthis, who control Yemen's capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants, drawing U.S. and British retaliatory strikes since February.
