Russian strikes injure at least 17 in Ukraine's south
Residential buildings and an educational facility were damaged, he said. Separately, a Russian missile attack caused a heavy fire in a car repair service in Mykolaiv, emergency services said on Telegram. At least six people were wounded.
Russian airstrikes on Ukraine's southern cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson injured at least 17 people, local officials said on Wednesday.
Eleven people, including at least one teenager, received injuries when Russia struck Kherson using aviation, the regional governor said on Telegram. Residential buildings and an educational facility were damaged, he said. Separately, a Russian missile attack caused a heavy fire in a car repair service in Mykolaiv, emergency services said on Telegram. At least six people were wounded.
Russia denies targeting civilians but thousands have been killed and injured in its strikes during the 27-month-old full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
