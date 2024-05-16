Left Menu

K2 Infragen Wins Prestigious Rs 90 Crore Railway Project in Uttar Pradesh

EPC company K2 Infragen on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 90 crore railway bridge project at Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh. The Rs 90.2-crore contract is for the construction of a four-lane rail over bridge ROB on the Patna-Mughalsarai section of Danapur division in the district of Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh, K2 Infragen said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 16:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

EPC company K2 Infragen on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 90 crore railway bridge project at Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh. ''The tender was secured by a joint venture between Gangasagar Singh and PRL Infrastructure, with K2 Infragen being entrusted with the complete executional responsibility for the project by the UP-State Bridge Corporation Ltd,'' the company said in a statement. The Rs 90.2-crore contract is for the construction of a four-lane rail over bridge (ROB) on the Patna-Mughalsarai section of Danapur division in the district of Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh, K2 Infragen said in a statement. The project is to be completed within an 18-month timeframe, it said.

K2 Infragen Ltd Managing Director Pankaj Sharma said, ''This order is estimated to contribute Rs 35 crore to our revenues for the fiscal year 2024-2025. ''The completion of this 4-lane ROB shall significantly enhance the railway infrastructure of Patna-Mughalsarai section and contribute to the developmental efforts being undertaken to modernise the Indian Railways.'' NSE-listed K2 Infragen is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in the power and infrastructure domain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

