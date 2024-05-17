Left Menu

Larsen & Toubro bags multiple orders for buildings, factories business

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen Toubro LT on Friday said its buildings and factories business vertical has bagged multiple orders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 12:05 IST
Larsen & Toubro bags multiple orders for buildings, factories business
Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its buildings and factories business vertical has bagged multiple orders. The company has bagged a project from the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata, for constructing a medical college and hospital campus in Kolkata on a design and build mode.

This involves a 605-bed hospital and a medical college. The project is to be executed in two phases over a period of 60 months. The scope of work includes civil structure and external development works. L&T's Buildings and factories business has also received several add-on orders. Larsen & Toubro is a 27 billion dollar Indian multinational enterprise engaged in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services operating across multiple geographies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

