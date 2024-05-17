Larsen & Toubro bags multiple orders for buildings, factories business
Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen Toubro LT on Friday said its buildings and factories business vertical has bagged multiple orders. LTs Buildings and factories business has also received several add-on orders. Larsen Toubro is a 27 billion dollar Indian multinational enterprise engaged in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services operating across multiple geographies.
Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its buildings and factories business vertical has bagged multiple orders. The company has bagged a project from the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata, for constructing a medical college and hospital campus in Kolkata on a design and build mode.
This involves a 605-bed hospital and a medical college. The project is to be executed in two phases over a period of 60 months. The scope of work includes civil structure and external development works. L&T's Buildings and factories business has also received several add-on orders. Larsen & Toubro is a 27 billion dollar Indian multinational enterprise engaged in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services operating across multiple geographies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
