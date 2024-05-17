Left Menu

Railway Police Cracks Down: Dadar’s Oversized Hoardings Ordered Down

A hoarding installed by Ego Media collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar on May 13, killing 16 people and injuring more than 75. in terms of location, size, type, structural audit etc, the notice read.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:54 IST
Representaive image Image Credit: Twitter (@Central_Railway)
  • Country:
  • India

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for Mumbai on Friday directed the Government Railway Police (GRP) commissioner to remove eight oversized hoardings installed by Ego Media Private Limited in Dadar area as they ''may endanger the lives of general public,'' an official said. A hoarding installed by Ego Media collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar on May 13, killing 16 people and injuring more than 75. The official said that DDMA chaired by additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Joshi issued a notice to GRP commissioner and directed him to remove within three days eight hoardings on GRP premises.

''It is noticed that, there are eight other oversized hoardings (i.e. more than (40ft x 40ft) erected on Government Railway Police premises within the Western Railway-jurisdiction of Railways, which are erected not in consonance with the policy of BMC i.e. (in terms of) location, size, type, structural audit etc,'' the notice read.

