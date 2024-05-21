Left Menu

GSFCL Reports 89% Drop in Q4 Profits Amid Tough Market Conditions

Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals (GSFCL) reported an 89% drop in net profit to Rs 24.43 crore for Q4 2023-24. Total income fell 16.34% to Rs 2,017.46 crore due to external headwinds in fertilisers and industrial products. Despite challenges, the company maintains a strong financial position.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:06 IST
Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals (GSFCL) on Tuesday posted a sharp 89 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.43 crore for the fourth quarter of 2023-24 on poor sales.

Its net profit stood at Rs 224.91 crore in the same quarter in the preceding fiscal.

The total income fell 16.34 per cent to Rs 2,017.46 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24 from Rs 2,411.56 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing. The company's expenses remained lower at Rs 1,993 crore in the period under review against Rs 2,105.74 crore a year ago.

The company said FY24 was a challenging year due to external headwinds in fertilisers and industrial products segments. ''FY23-24 was a challenging year for the company due to external headwinds in both fertilisers and industrial products segments,'' GSFCL said.

However, with a high net-worth proportion in the overall balance sheet size and long-term debt-free position, the company has a strong financial position to fund its capex plans and wither future shock, it added.

