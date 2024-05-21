Maharashtra Swelters Under Scorching Heatwave: Jalgaon Hits 45.2°C
On May 21, several regions of Maharashtra experienced extreme heat, with Jalgaon reaching a staggering 45.2°C. Mumbai suburbs Santacruz and Colaba recorded temperatures of 34.9°C and 35°C, respectively. Other cities such as Beed, Nashik, Pune, and Solapur also faced temperatures above 40°C, causing widespread discomfort.
Several parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius with Jalgaon clocking 45.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Santacruz and Colaba, the two meteorological observatories for suburbs and the island city of Mumbai respectively, recorded 34.9 and 35 degrees Celsius respectively, it said. Beed recorded 43.3 degrees Celsius, Malegaon 43, Nashik and Solapur 41.8 each, Parbhani 41.7, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 41.6, Ahmednagar 41, Pune 40.6 and Dharashiv 40.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD added.
