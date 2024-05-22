Left Menu

Russian Drones Target Ukraine's Energy Sites Causing Power Outages in Sumy Region

Russian drones struck energy sites in Ukraine's Sumy region early Wednesday, leading to power outages in Shostka and Konotop. Emergency services are working to restore electricity. Officials warn of a potential military push into Sumy following recent troop movements into the Kharkiv region.

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2024 04:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2024 04:47 IST
Russian Drones Target Ukraine's Energy Sites Causing Power Outages in Sumy Region

Russian drones struck energy sites early on Wednesday and knocked out power to some parts of Ukraine's northern Sumy region, regional officials said. The Sumy regional authority, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said the drones hit targets in the cities of Shostka and Konotop, northeast of Kyiv and near the Russian border.

Emergency services were working to restore electricity supplies. As Russian troops pushed their way across the border into northeastern Kharkiv region a little more than a week ago, officials have warned about a buildup of troops and a possible push into adjacent Sumy region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabetes Drug Approvals

Health Sector Highlights: FDA Bird Flu Tests, AI Drug Development, and Diabe...

 Global
2
Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short Join Australian T20 World Cup Squad

 Australia
3
UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to refugees

UNHCR commends Brazil's outstanding solidarity and inclusive approach to ref...

 Global
4
Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

Yellen Urges German Banks to Tighten Sanctions Compliance Against Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Digital Divide: Harnessing Technology for Climate Action

AI in Action: How the Asian Development Bank is Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Digital Health Revolution: Transforming Primary Care in Asia and the Pacific

Urban Sustainability: Paving the Way for Greener Cities in Zurich and Geneva

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024