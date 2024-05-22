Russian Drones Target Ukraine's Energy Sites Causing Power Outages in Sumy Region
Russian drones struck energy sites in Ukraine's Sumy region early Wednesday, leading to power outages in Shostka and Konotop. Emergency services are working to restore electricity. Officials warn of a potential military push into Sumy following recent troop movements into the Kharkiv region.
Russian drones struck energy sites early on Wednesday and knocked out power to some parts of Ukraine's northern Sumy region, regional officials said. The Sumy regional authority, in a post on the Telegram messaging app, said the drones hit targets in the cities of Shostka and Konotop, northeast of Kyiv and near the Russian border.
Emergency services were working to restore electricity supplies. As Russian troops pushed their way across the border into northeastern Kharkiv region a little more than a week ago, officials have warned about a buildup of troops and a possible push into adjacent Sumy region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Macron Hosts Xi, Prioritizes Trade and Ukraine Amidst China's Visit
Russia, Ukraine trade allegations of chemical weapons use at global watchdog
Fire and hide: Ukraine's artillery pinned down by Russian drones
Russia, Ukraine trade allegations of chemical weapons use at global watchdog
Russia, Ukraine trade allegations of chemical weapons use at global watchdog