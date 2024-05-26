Left Menu

Bengal guv urges people to stay alert, follow SOPs for cyclones

Governor Bose urges everyone to be alert and to follow the instructions and updates issued by disaster management authorities meticulously, the message continued.The Raj Bhavan has made itself available for assistance 24x7 at the 033-2200 1641.According to the Meteorological department, severe cyclonic storm Remal has intensified and is expected to make landfall between Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coasts by midnight on Sunday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-05-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 17:36 IST
Bengal guv urges people to stay alert, follow SOPs for cyclones
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing concern over the imminent landfall of severe Cyclone Remal in the coastal areas of West Bengal on Sunday midnight, Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose said he is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with state and central experts to ensure a coordinated response to counter it.

Bose emphasised the importance of safety for residents in the coastal regions of Bengal, urging them to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cyclones.

''Governor Bose is keeping a watch on the situation and is in touch with experts and authorities in the state and the Centre for a coordinated effort to endure the cyclone,'' the West Bengal Raj Bhavan posted on X.

''Governor Bose wishes for the safety and well-being of all citizens — especially those living in the coastal areas — as the impending Cyclone Remal approaches, expected to make landfall in a few hours. It is crucial to follow the standard cyclone-related procedures issued by the competent authorities,'' the post added.

Bose has also called on the public to stay vigilant and united in facing the storm.

''In this hour of need, we must all come together with confidence and determination. We will undoubtedly brave the storm. Governor Bose urges everyone to be alert and to follow the instructions and updates issued by disaster management authorities meticulously,'' the message continued.

The Raj Bhavan has made itself available for assistance 24x7 at the 033-2200 1641.

According to the Meteorological department, severe cyclonic storm Remal has intensified and is expected to make landfall between Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coasts by midnight on Sunday. The storm is projected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of 110-120 km per hour, with gusts up to 135 kmph.

The severe cyclone is anticipated to bring extremely heavy rainfall to the coastal districts of the state and heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kolkata and its surrounding areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024