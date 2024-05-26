Bengal guv urges people to stay alert, follow SOPs for cyclones

Expressing concern over the imminent landfall of severe Cyclone Remal in the coastal areas of West Bengal on Sunday midnight, Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose said he is closely monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with state and central experts to ensure a coordinated response to counter it.

Bose emphasised the importance of safety for residents in the coastal regions of Bengal, urging them to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cyclones.

''Governor Bose is keeping a watch on the situation and is in touch with experts and authorities in the state and the Centre for a coordinated effort to endure the cyclone,'' the West Bengal Raj Bhavan posted on X.

''Governor Bose wishes for the safety and well-being of all citizens — especially those living in the coastal areas — as the impending Cyclone Remal approaches, expected to make landfall in a few hours. It is crucial to follow the standard cyclone-related procedures issued by the competent authorities,'' the post added.

Bose has also called on the public to stay vigilant and united in facing the storm.

''In this hour of need, we must all come together with confidence and determination. We will undoubtedly brave the storm. Governor Bose urges everyone to be alert and to follow the instructions and updates issued by disaster management authorities meticulously,'' the message continued.

The Raj Bhavan has made itself available for assistance 24x7 at the 033-2200 1641.

According to the Meteorological department, severe cyclonic storm Remal has intensified and is expected to make landfall between Bangladesh and the adjoining West Bengal coasts by midnight on Sunday. The storm is projected to have maximum sustained wind speeds of 110-120 km per hour, with gusts up to 135 kmph.

The severe cyclone is anticipated to bring extremely heavy rainfall to the coastal districts of the state and heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kolkata and its surrounding areas.

