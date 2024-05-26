Delhi hospital fire: State govt orders magisterial inquiry
In an order issued on Sunday, Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar directed the district magistrate of the Shahdara district to inquire into the fire tragedy that occurred on Saturday night. Now therefore, District Magistrate ShahadraChairman, District Disaster Management Authority is hereby directed to inquire into the said fire tragedy so as To ascertain the circumstances that led to the fire tragedy.
The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire tragedy at a neonatal hospital in Vivek Vihar that claimed the lives of seven newborns. In an order issued on Sunday, Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar directed the district magistrate of the Shahdara district to inquire into the fire tragedy that occurred on Saturday night. ''And whereas it is essential to cause a magisterial inquiry into the aforesaid incident. Now therefore, District Magistrate (Shahadra)/Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority is hereby directed to inquire into the said fire tragedy so as: To ascertain the circumstances that led to the fire tragedy. ''To fix the responsibility on the persons responsible for the said incident. To suggest the measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future,'' it said. The order directed that the inquiry report to be submitted ''as expeditiously as possible''.
