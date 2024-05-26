Scorching Heat Wave Grips Himachal Pradesh

Heat wave conditions prevailed at several places in low and mid-hills of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday and state capital Shimla experienced the hottest day of the season at 30.6 degrees Celsius.

Una, which was the hottest in the state, sizzled at 44.4 degrees Celsius.

Shimla experienced the hottest day of the season with the mercury going up to 30.6 degrees Celsius, Local MeT Office Director Surender Paul told PTI.

As per the MeT record, Shimla had recorded the highest 32.4 degrees Celsius temperature on May 27, 2010. Earlier on May 20, Shimla had recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature stayed above normal and heat wave occurred at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Solan districts.

The local Meteorological Station has issued a yellow alert of heat wave at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Solan over the next four days from May 27 to May 30.

The minimum temperature also maintained the rising trend and Paonta Sahib was the hottest during the night with a low of 30.0 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature breached the 40-degree mark at many places and Bilaspur recorded a high of 42.9 degrees Celsius followed by Dhaulakuan 42.8 degrees Celsius, Berthin 41.2 degrees Celsius, Hamirpur 42.1 degrees Celsius and Kangra 40.2 degrees Celsius.

