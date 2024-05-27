Left Menu

Powerful 6.6 Earthquake Rocks Tonga, No Tsunami Risk

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 struck Tonga on May 27, 2023. The quake's epicenter was located 198 kilometers north of Nuku'alofa at a depth of 112 kilometers. No tsunami warnings or immediate damage reports were issued, according to the US Geological Survey.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 27-05-2024 04:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 04:17 IST
Powerful 6.6 Earthquake Rocks Tonga, No Tsunami Risk
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Australia

A strong earthquake struck the South Pacific Island nation of Tonga on Monday, but there were no tsunami warnings or immediate reports of damage.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 when it hit at 9:47 am local time, the US Geological Survey said. Its epicenter was 198 kilometres north of the capital, Nuku'alofa, at a depth of 112 kilometres.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of the quake causing a tsunami.

Tonga sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world's earthquake and volcanic activity occurs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities in Jan-Mar: PropEquity

New supply of homes, costing Rs 60 lakh each, dips 38 pc across top 8 cities...

 India
3
UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral talks in four years

UPDATE 2-China's Li, Japan's Kishida in South Korea for first trilateral tal...

 Global
4
Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters Science News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tobacco and Nicotine Industry’s Strategies Hook Youth for Life

United Against Plastic: Global Leaders Navigate Challenges to Combat Pollution

Digital Identity: The Key to Combating Climate Change and Enhancing Resilience

Harnessing the Power of Climate-Smart Livestock: A Comprehensive Guide for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024