Hungary's Blockade: Disrupting EU's Support for Ukraine

Hungary is systematically obstructing EU efforts to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, according to Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielis Landsbergis. Landsbergis emphasized that this persistent blockade hinders the EU's capability to play a significant role in foreign affairs, urging the bloc to find alternative solutions.

Updated: 27-05-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 12:24 IST
Hungary is systematically blocking all efforts at the European Union level to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielis Landsbergis said on Monday, adding the bloc must "find a way to work around this."

"We have to start seeing this as a systematic approach towards any efforts by the EU to have any meaningful role in foreign affairs," Landsbergis said, adding: "It has gone very, very far."

