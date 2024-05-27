Hungary's Blockade: Disrupting EU's Support for Ukraine
Hungary is systematically obstructing EU efforts to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, according to Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielis Landsbergis. Landsbergis emphasized that this persistent blockade hinders the EU's capability to play a significant role in foreign affairs, urging the bloc to find alternative solutions.
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-05-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 12:24 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Hungary is systematically blocking all efforts at the European Union level to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielis Landsbergis said on Monday, adding the bloc must "find a way to work around this."
"We have to start seeing this as a systematic approach towards any efforts by the EU to have any meaningful role in foreign affairs," Landsbergis said, adding: "It has gone very, very far."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"As of now, nothing can be really ruled out": Foreign Affairs expert Sushant Sareen on Iran Prez Raisi's fatal chopper crash
Blinken to Defend $64B Foreign Affairs Budget Amid Divided Congress
Protesters Demand Armenian PM's Resignation Amid Blockades
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Yemen's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Yemen's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs