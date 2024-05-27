Hungary's Blockade: Disrupting EU's Support for Ukraine

Hungary is systematically blocking all efforts at the European Union level to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielis Landsbergis said on Monday, adding the bloc must "find a way to work around this."

"We have to start seeing this as a systematic approach towards any efforts by the EU to have any meaningful role in foreign affairs," Landsbergis said, adding: "It has gone very, very far."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)