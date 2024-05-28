Tragedy in Aizawl: Stone Quarry Collapse Amid Incessant Rains
On May 28, a stone quarry collapsed in Aizawl's southern outskirts due to incessant rains, resulting in five fatalities and several missing individuals. Heavy rains and landslides hampered rescue operations and disrupted transportation, including the closure of National Highway 6 and intra-state highways. Schools and non-essential government services were also shut down.
Five people died and several others were missing as a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Aizawl district amid incessant rains on Tuesday morning, police said.
The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the Aizawl town, they said.
Five bodies have been recovered, while several others are still trapped under the debris, a police officer said.
Heavy rains were affecting the rescue operations, he said.
The rains triggered landslides at several places in the state, officials said.
Aizawl has been cut off from the rest of the country due to a landslide on National Highway 6 at Hunthar, they said.
Besides, several intra-state highways have also been disrupted by landslides, they added.
Because of the rains, all schools were closed and government employees, except those involved in providing essential services, were asked to work from home.
