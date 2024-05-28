Left Menu

Tragedy at Sea: Fisherman's Life Lost in High Tides

A fisherman named Abraham, aged 57, died after his boat capsized due to high tidal waves off the coast of Muthalapozhi near Thiruvananthapuram. The incident occurred as he and three other fishermen were returning to the shore. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, Abraham could not be saved.

A fisherman died after his boat capsized mid-sea due to high tidal waves off the coast of Muthalapozhi near here on Tuesday.

Abraham (57) hails from the lighthouse area in Anchuthengu.

According to police, the incident occurred early today when Abraham and three other fishermen were returning to the shore after catching fish.

Though they were rushed to a nearby taluk hospital, Abraham's life could not be saved.

The others were undergoing treatment at a government hospital, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

