Thane Gears Up for Monsoon: 4,000+ Dangerous Buildings Identified

Thane's civic body has identified over 4,000 dangerous buildings, urging residents to vacate in preparation for monsoon. The Mumbra ward has the highest number of at-risk structures. Chief Minister Shinde has directed expedited evacuation and relocation efforts.

As part of its monsoon preparedness, the civic body in Maharashtra's Thane on Tuesday said it has identified more than 4,000 buildings in the city that are in a dangerous and dilapidated condition, and residents of some of these structures have been asked to vacate their homes.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has released a list of 4,297 dangerous buildings spread across different wards in the city, an official said.

The Mumbra ward has the maximum number of 1,340 dangerous buildings, followed by Wagle Estate with 1,101, Diwa with 654 and Kopri-Naupada with 433, TMC spokesperson Ravindra Manjrekar said.

At least 86 buildings fall under the C-1 category, meaning they are unsafe and inhabitable structures that need to be vacated and demolished, and 21 were already vacated, he said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in recent reviews, directed municipal authorities to expedite the evacuation and relocation of occupants from dangerous structures ahead of the monsoon season.

