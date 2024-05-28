Left Menu

Thapar Institute's First Student Satellite 'Thaparsat' to Monitor Pollution in North India

The Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology is preparing to propose to ISRO the launch of its first student satellite, 'Thaparsat'. Aimed at monitoring pollution and environmental issues in North India, the satellite will provide real-time data on pollutants and soil moisture content.

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) on Tuesday said it will soon submit a proposal to Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for launching of its first student satellite 'Thaparsat' to monitor pollution in north India.

The Thapar satellite program aims to monitor environment issues and real-time pollution levels in Punjab and the northern region of India, a statement said. Taking a step towards imparting experiential education to its students in engineering and technological development involved in satellite building and space missions, the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology started the Thapar Satellite Program four years ago, it stated.

The purpose of the satellite is to monitor real-time pollution caused by greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide and to measure soil moisture content in northern India. A proposal to start the launch process will soon be submitted to Isro by the TIET team, it said.

The Thapar Satellite Program team was led by Mamata Gulati, Professor, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala. Founded in 1956, TIET is among the country's oldest educational institutions.

