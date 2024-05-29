Left Menu

Delhi's Water Crisis: Heavy Fines Imposed For Wastage Amid Shortage

The Delhi government has directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 for water wastage amid an acute water shortage. This initiative targets the misuse of hoses, overflowing water tanks, and domestic water for non-domestic purposes. 200 teams will enforce these measures starting Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 14:54 IST
The Delhi government on Wednesday directed the DJB to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 for water wastage.

The move comes amid an ''acute shortage'' of water faced by Delhi with Water Minister Atishi accusing Haryana of not releasing Delhi's share of water from the Yamuna River.

The fine will be imposed for using hoses to wash cars, overflowing water tanks and use of domestic water for construction and commercial purposes, Atishi said.

The minister directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO to immediately deploy 200 teams across the city to implement the measures to check water wastage.

These teams will be deployed from 8 am on Thursday and impose fines on anyone found wasting water. The teams will also disconnect any illegal water connections on construction sites or commercial establishments.

