Tragic Collision in Shahjahanpur: Two Dead, Five Injured in Autorickshaw Accident

A serious accident in Shahjahanpur, UP, involved a truck, a tractor trolley, and an autorickshaw, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and severe injuries to five others. The incident occurred near Bibipur village, and the injured are receiving treatment while an investigation is underway.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 29-05-2024 15:03 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and five others severely injured after the autorickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a truck here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Bibipur village in the Sehramau police station area when the truck was allegedly hit by a tractor trolley and it lost control, eventually colliding with the autorickshaw coming from the opposite direction, Circle Officer (CO) Amit Chaurasia said. Seven passengers in the autorickshaw suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital where Haripal (48) and Ramakant (35) died during treatment, the CO said.

The police said they have sent the bodies for postmortem and initiated investigation into the matter.

