Jammu Sizzles: Record Temperatures and Water Relief Efforts

Jammu has been experiencing record-breaking temperatures, hitting 44.8 degrees Celsius in the city. Extreme heatwave conditions have persisted since May 16, with temperatures in other areas also soaring. In response, the district administration and police have deployed water tankers, while organizations set up refreshment stalls to help residents cope.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 21:18 IST
Mercury continued its upward trend across the district, with Jammu city recording the season's highest temperature at 44.8 degrees Celsius, nearly 5.7 notches above the average, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The region has been reeling under an extreme heatwave for the past week, with temperatures consistently rising above 40 degrees Celsius since May 16, the MeT department officials said.

The day temperature in Jammu city was nearly 5.7 degrees Celsius above the season's average and 5 degrees Celsius higher than Wednesday's 39.3 degrees Celsius, they said. Katra, the base camp for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded 40 degrees Celsius, while Leh city clocked 21 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

Kathua, which houses the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, recorded 46.1 degree Celsius, followed by Samba at 44.7 degrees Celsius, Udhampur at 42 degrees Celsius and Reasi 41.7 degrees Celsius, according to the department.

Srinagar's maximum daytime temperature was 32.6 degrees Celsius.

In view of the heatwave, the district administration pressed water tankers into service to sprinkle water jets on the roads for the second consecutive day. Police tankers have also joined this initiative.

Several organisations set up stalls providing water and lemon water to people in various areas of Jammu city.

