Thirst Quenchers for Wildlife in Yeoor Hills
In the Yeoor hills of Maharashtra's Thane district, 24 water tanks have been installed to help wildlife quench their thirst during the intense summer heat. This initiative by NGO Jai Parshuram Sena, coordinated with range forest officer Ramakant More, aims to sustain wildlife until the upcoming monsoon season.
- Country:
- India
Thane, May 30 (PTI)A number of small water tanks have been put up at different locations in the Yeoor hills in Maharashtra's Thane district to help birds and animals quench their thirst amid the scorching summer heat, a forest official said.
Addressing a gathering on Wednesday evening in the Yeoor hills, which comes under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, range forest officer Ramakant More informed about the initiatives taken to help animals during the summer.
He said that NGO Jai Parshuram Sena installed 24 water tanks at different locations last month and they were happy to find that leopards, monkeys, dogs, cats and birds were coming there to quench their thirst.
The initiative would continue till the upcoming monsoon season, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nirsarganubhav 2024: Wildlife Wonders Spotted in Maharashtra
Southern States to Launch Synchronised Elephant Census Amid Human-Wildlife Conflict
Kerala to Establish Nine Rapid Response Teams to Tackle Human-Wildlife Conflicts
Rajasthan Heatwave Claims Lives and Wildlife, Temperatures Near Record Highs