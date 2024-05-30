Gambia Advances Cancer Control Efforts with Support from International Organizations

A collaborative effort involving the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has identified significant progress in The Gambia's initiative to establish comprehensive cancer control measures.

Conducting an imPACT Review, the international team of experts engaged in six months of desk research and virtual consultations before conducting on-site assessments in The Gambia at the end of March. This review aimed to evaluate national capacities and requirements, laying the groundwork for the country's inaugural National Cancer Control Strategy.

The comprehensive evaluation, addressing the entire spectrum of cancer care, is pivotal in facilitating the establishment of The Gambia's first radiotherapy facility, essential for treating over 1000 new cancer patients annually, as per Globocan 2022 data.

The Minister of Health of The Gambia, Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, emphasized the strategic significance of the imPACT Review in finalizing the National Cancer Control Strategy and prioritizing cancer interventions over the next five years. He affirmed the government's commitment to fortifying the health system, ensuring equitable, affordable, and comprehensive cancer care for all citizens.

Featuring predominantly experts from the African region, notably Benin, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa, the mission underscores the importance of South-South cooperation in addressing regional health challenges. Ghana and Kenya have been identified as potential training hubs for expanding The Gambia's oncology workforce.

During the mission, the expert team engaged with key stakeholders, including government officials, cancer care facility personnel, regulatory bodies, and civil society representatives. Discussions also took place with international partners active in The Gambia, exploring opportunities for collaboration in supporting the health sector.

In preparation for the forthcoming radiotherapy facility, radiation safety assessments were conducted to ensure the safe utilization of ionizing radiation in healthcare facilities. Jovica Bosnjak, a Radiation Safety Infrastructure Specialist at the IAEA, stressed the importance of establishing robust national radiation safety infrastructure to safeguard workers, patients, and the public.

A two-day national stakeholders' meeting facilitated by the expert team incorporated key findings from the imPACT Review into the final draft of The Gambia's National Cancer Control Strategy. Emphasizing prevention, early detection, and improved diagnostic and treatment services, the strategy aligns with global initiatives and WHO directives.

Moving forward, the imPACT Review findings will serve as a baseline for expanding access to cancer diagnostic and treatment services through the IAEA's technical cooperation programme and Rays of Hope initiative. Neil Jarvis, IAEA Programme Management Officer for The Gambia, highlighted the significance of these recommendations in informing priority programmes and securing funding for the proposed radiotherapy facility.

In line with the Rays of Hope initiative's objective of fostering impactful and sustainable change, the IAEA remains committed to supporting countries like The Gambia in achieving their health sector developmental goals.