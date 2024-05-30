Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Forecast for Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days from May 30.

Parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema are expected to receive rainfall, accompanied by strong winds.

Winds up to speeds of 40 km per hour (kmph) have been forecast, according to a Meteorological department release.

Besides thunderstorms, the department predicted heavy rain in parts of Rayalaseema on June 2.

Meanwhile, a Met department official noted that the Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of Northeast India on Thursday.

