Scorching Heatwave Persisting in Rajasthan, Relief Expected Soon
Despite a slight drop in temperatures across Rajasthan, scorching heat continues to affect normal life. The meteorological department predicts a further temperature fall and possible rains due to western disturbances starting June 1. Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature at 48.3 degrees Celsius, followed by other regions experiencing severe heat.
- Country:
- India
Despite the maximum temperature falling by up to three degrees Celsius in some parts of Rajasthan, scorching heat continued to throw normal life out of gear across the state on Thursday.
The meteorological department here said people would get respite from the intense heat wave conditions starting June 1.
Temperature in some parts of the state dropped by one to three notches in the last 24 hours and is likely to fall further by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours, the MeT said.
Ganganagar was the hottest place in the state on Thursday noting a high of 48.3 degrees Celsius.
Other place that reeled under intense heat are Pilani in Jhunjhunu recording 47.6 degrees Celsius, Sangaria (Hanumangarh) noting 47.2 degrees Celsius, Churu 47 degrees Celsius and Phalodi 46.8 degrees Celsius.
The mercury soared to 46.8 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 46.1 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 46 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 45.9 degrees Celsius in Dholpur, 45.3 degrees Celsius in Jaipur and 44.5 degrees Celsius in Kota. The weather department has predicted light rains due to a western disturbance in some parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions from May 31 to June 2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
