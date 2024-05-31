Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strike in Odisha: Woman Killed, Two Injured

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 31-05-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 00:28 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was killed and two of her family were injured after lightning struck them in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred when the three, along with a goat, were in their house in Tikabali town, about 37 km from here, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Phulbani, Suprasanna Mallick, said.

The deceased, identified as Rupali Bisoi (23), died on the spot, the police officer said, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital at Tikabali and their health condition is stated to be stable.

''We have sent the body for autopsy to Tikabali primary health centre and further investigation into the incident is on," Mallick said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

