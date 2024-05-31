Left Menu

Noida House Fire Averted: Quick Response Saves The Day

A fire erupted due to a gas leak in a house located in Sector 31, Noida, around 11 PM. No injuries were reported as the fire service promptly extinguished the blaze with two vehicles. The timely intervention prevented any loss of life.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 31-05-2024 00:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2024 00:53 IST
Noida House Fire Averted: Quick Response Saves The Day
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in a house here on Thursday night due to leakage in cooking gas cylinder, officials said.

No person suffered any injuries in the blaze that broke out around 11 pm in the house located in Sector 31, a police spokesperson said.

''Information was received about a fire in an LPG cylinder in the kitchen on the first floor of a house located at Sector-31, Nithari Road, Noida,'' the spokesperson said.

''Taking immediate action on the information, the fire service unit rushed to the spot and the blaze was extinguished with the help of two vehicles,'' the official added.

No loss of life took place in the incident, according to the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakthrough

Healthcare Headlines: Abortion Ban, Vaccine Funding, Depression Drug Breakth...

 Global
2
Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

Turmoil in the Skies: Singapore Airlines' New Protocol Sparks Controversy

 Singapore
3
Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

Chinese EV Giants Electrify Europe: A New Front in the Auto Wars

 Global
4
Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

Philippines Faces Cybersecurity Talent Crisis Amid Rising Hacking Incidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024