Left Menu

Relief and Chaos: Evening Rains Bring Cooldown and Disruptions to Jammu

Light rains and strong winds provided relief from extreme heat in Jammu on Monday evening but caused power outages and property damage. Incidents of tree falls, wall collapses, and lightning strikes were reported. Efforts to restore normalcy are ongoing, with some injuries and vehicle damage recorded.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:43 IST
Relief and Chaos: Evening Rains Bring Cooldown and Disruptions to Jammu
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Light rains accompanied by strong winds on Monday evening brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat in Jammu but also resulted in power outages across multiple parts of the city, officials confirmed.

The severe weather led to incidents of tree falls and wall collapses. The gusty winds, followed by light rains, led to a significant drop in temperature, which earlier peaked at 42.7 degrees Celsius.

Emergency services are currently working to restore power and clear roads of fallen trees. Two motorcyclists sustained minor injuries from a fallen tree branch in the Gandhi Nagar area. Five vehicles were damaged in Shakti Nagar due to a wall collapse. Additionally, lightning caused minor damage to a temple in Udhampur district, and a mobile tower collapsed in Gujjar Nagar. No casualties were reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

TuFF Technology: Innovative Recycling Method for Carbon Fiber Composites

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024