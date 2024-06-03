Relief and Chaos: Evening Rains Bring Cooldown and Disruptions to Jammu

Light rains accompanied by strong winds on Monday evening brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat in Jammu but also resulted in power outages across multiple parts of the city, officials confirmed.

The severe weather led to incidents of tree falls and wall collapses. The gusty winds, followed by light rains, led to a significant drop in temperature, which earlier peaked at 42.7 degrees Celsius.

Emergency services are currently working to restore power and clear roads of fallen trees. Two motorcyclists sustained minor injuries from a fallen tree branch in the Gandhi Nagar area. Five vehicles were damaged in Shakti Nagar due to a wall collapse. Additionally, lightning caused minor damage to a temple in Udhampur district, and a mobile tower collapsed in Gujjar Nagar. No casualties were reported.

