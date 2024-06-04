Kilauea Erupts Again: A Volcanic Spectacle in Hawaii

Kilauea, among the planet's most active volcanoes, commenced an eruption early Monday in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, an area that had remained dormant since December 1974, according to the US Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Situated approximately 1.6 kilometers south of the Kilauea caldera, the eruption is visible on webcams through glowing lava streams from fissures. The caldera vicinity has been off-limits since 2008 due to other hazards like ground instability, cracking, and rockfalls.

Though the eruption is underway, it is isolated within the park, has a low eruptive volume, and poses no immediate threat to human safety or critical infrastructure. The principal hazard remains volcanic gas, which forms smog ('vog') that can harm health, vegetation, and livestock, and affect air quality in adjacent communities.

Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth assured residents that Kilauea's activity in the park marks one of the safest scenarios possible, with no property endangered. However, he expressed concerns about potential air quality issues in areas like Oceanview and Naalehu.

Before the eruption, the observatory recorded around 250 earthquakes beneath the Kilauea summit. They plan to issue daily updates and notify the public about significant changes in volcanic activity.

