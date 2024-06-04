Left Menu

Kilauea Erupts Again: A Volcanic Spectacle in Hawaii

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, erupted early Monday in a remote part of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park that last saw activity in 1974. Although there is no immediate threat to property or lives, volcanic gases pose potential health risks. Updates will be provided by the US Geological Survey's observatory.

PTI | Honolulu | Updated: 04-06-2024 01:36 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 01:36 IST
Kilauea Erupts Again: A Volcanic Spectacle in Hawaii
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Kilauea, among the planet's most active volcanoes, commenced an eruption early Monday in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, an area that had remained dormant since December 1974, according to the US Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Situated approximately 1.6 kilometers south of the Kilauea caldera, the eruption is visible on webcams through glowing lava streams from fissures. The caldera vicinity has been off-limits since 2008 due to other hazards like ground instability, cracking, and rockfalls.

Though the eruption is underway, it is isolated within the park, has a low eruptive volume, and poses no immediate threat to human safety or critical infrastructure. The principal hazard remains volcanic gas, which forms smog ('vog') that can harm health, vegetation, and livestock, and affect air quality in adjacent communities.

Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth assured residents that Kilauea's activity in the park marks one of the safest scenarios possible, with no property endangered. However, he expressed concerns about potential air quality issues in areas like Oceanview and Naalehu.

Before the eruption, the observatory recorded around 250 earthquakes beneath the Kilauea summit. They plan to issue daily updates and notify the public about significant changes in volcanic activity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

TuFF Technology: Innovative Recycling Method for Carbon Fiber Composites

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024