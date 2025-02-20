Left Menu

Kilauea's Fiery Spectacle: Lava Once Again Dances in the Night Sky

Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted again, with lava fountains reaching up to 400 feet. It's the 10th eruption episode since December 23, with previous episodes lasting up to eight days. The spectacle attracts visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, with no residential areas threatened.

Updated: 20-02-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:33 IST
The Kilauea volcano has once again captured attention as it commenced spewing molten lava on the Big Island of Hawaii on Wednesday. Located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the eruption began at 8:22 p.m., marking the 10th episode of activity since it reawakened on December 23.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the latest eruption sees lava fountains shooting between 300 and 400 feet from the volcano's north vent. Fortunately, no residential areas are under threat from the fiery display that continues to fascinate visitors.

Tourists and locals alike are making their way to designated viewing areas within the national park to witness this natural wonder. Situated roughly 200 miles southeast of Honolulu, Kilauea remains a breathtaking sight, with these periodic eruptions drawing both awe and scientific interest.

