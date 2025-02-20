Kilauea's Fiery Spectacle: Lava Once Again Dances in the Night Sky

The Kilauea volcano has once again captured attention as it commenced spewing molten lava on the Big Island of Hawaii on Wednesday. Located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the eruption began at 8:22 p.m., marking the 10th episode of activity since it reawakened on December 23.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that the latest eruption sees lava fountains shooting between 300 and 400 feet from the volcano's north vent. Fortunately, no residential areas are under threat from the fiery display that continues to fascinate visitors.

Tourists and locals alike are making their way to designated viewing areas within the national park to witness this natural wonder. Situated roughly 200 miles southeast of Honolulu, Kilauea remains a breathtaking sight, with these periodic eruptions drawing both awe and scientific interest.

