Tata Memorial Centre Elevates Neurosurgery with Cutting-Edge Intraoperative Ultrasound Technology

Mumbai’s prestigious Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has taken a quantum leap in neurosurgical care with the acquisition of the groundbreaking intraoperative Ultrasound (iUS) machine, the bKActiv. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Aliasgar Moiyadi, TMC’s neurosurgery team has become a global frontrunner in the application of iUS, marking a first in India’s medical history.

The iUS technology is a game-changer for performing intricate brain tumour surgeries, offering cost-effective solutions and enhancing surgical precision. When integrated with navigational systems akin to a ‘surgical GPS’, and advanced brain mapping techniques, iUS empowers surgeons to meticulously excise tumours while preserving critical brain functions.

Unveiled on June 1, 2024, at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai, the event was a congregation of esteemed personalities including Dr. Shailesh Shrikhande, Dr. Aliasgar Moiyadi, and Shri Chaitanya Sarawate of Wipro GE Healthcare South Asia, alongside TMC’s dedicated staff.

Dr. Moiyadi is optimistic that the bKActiv iUS system will significantly aid his team in treating a vast number of brain tumour patients, particularly those who lack access to affordable, advanced care. The iUS stands out for its affordability compared to other intraoperative imaging modalities, making it a boon for healthcare settings with limited resources.

TMC’s commitment to excellence extends beyond its own walls, as the department spearheads training programs for neurosurgeons worldwide, fostering the adoption of iUS-guided surgeries. This initiative is expected to cascade the benefits to a broader patient demographic across India.

The procurement of this state-of-the-art equipment was made possible through a generous grant from UBS, a gesture that TMC gratefully acknowledges. This support is instrumental in fortifying TMC’s mission to deliver superior cancer care to the Indian populace.

At the launch, Shri Sarawate expressed Wipro GE Healthcare's dedication to developing technologies that enhance surgical outcomes. "Our collaboration with TMC is a testament to our commitment to healthcare innovation, and the bkActiv Ultrasound system is set to redefine the standards of neurosurgery in India," he stated, marking a new era in medical technology advancement.