Inauguration of 3rd Indian Analytical Congress at CSIR-IIP, Dehradun

Today marked the inauguration of the 3rd Indian Analytical Congress (IAC) at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) in Dehradun. This three-day International Conference cum Exhibition, jointly organized by CSIR-IIP and the Indian Society of Analytical Scientists (ISAS-Delhi Chapter), is themed "Role of Science and Technology in Green Transitions."

Key Highlights from the Inaugural Session

Prof. S.K. Mehta, Vice-Chancellor of Ladakh University, provided insights into the role of newly developed educational infrastructure in Ladakh. He also showcased advanced research facilities recently established at Ladakh University, funded by organizations such as DST, DBT, and other funding agencies.

Dr. Harinder Singh Bisht, Director of CSIR-IIP, emphasized the importance of new Advanced Analytical facilities and their role in the energy transition.

Prof. Rajnish Kumar, recipient of the SSB Award and Professor at IIT Madras, delivered a plenary talk on "CO2 Capture and Sequestration: Relevance to Net Zero Targets in India."

CSIR's Initiative in Energy and Energy Devices (EED)

CSIR's initiative and thematic achievements in Energy and Energy Devices (EED) were showcased through the 'One Week One Theme' (OWOT) program. The EED session focused on various aspects, including conventional energy sources, renewable and non-conventional energy/energy systems, and energy storage and devices.

Platform for Industry, Academia, Scientists, and Technologists

The 3-Day International Conference provides a platform for industries, academia, scientists, and technologists in the Analytical Sciences to present prevalent and upcoming solutions in this area. It features five technical sessions comprising invited talks by eminent speakers, presentations by researchers, and special and plenary sessions.

Notable Presence and Participation

ISAS-Delhi Chapter executives, including Dr. G.S. Kapur, Dr. J. Christopher, Dr. Ravindra Kumar, and Dr. Rajkumar Singh, were present during the inaugural ceremony. Over 250 delegates from public sector units (PSUs) such as IOCL, BPCL, HMEL, and institutions like IIT-Roorkee, UPES, Doon University, BARC, Punjab University, etc., participated in the conference.

The 3rd Indian Analytical Congress promises to be a platform for fostering collaboration and innovation in analytical sciences, addressing critical issues related to green transitions and advancing technological solutions in this domain.