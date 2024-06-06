Left Menu

Supreme Court Intervenes: Delhi's Water Crisis Deepens, Himachal To Release 137 Cusecs

The Supreme Court has mandated the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to Delhi by June 7. Addressing the acute water crisis in Delhi, the Court emphasized efficient water distribution, recycling, and separation of commercial from domestic supplies. The next hearing is set for June 10.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:07 IST
The Supreme Court, on Thursday, mandated the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus drinking water to Delhi by June 7, amid the city's acute water crisis.

In a significant move, the Court recorded measures from a meeting convened by the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) to curb water wastage. These measures include separating commercial and domestic water supply, reducing industrial and recreational water uses, and promoting efficient distribution, especially in parched areas.

One key measure emphasized the use of recycled water for secondary purposes like gardening and car washing. Another highlighted the necessity of lining raw water conveyance channels to reduce conveyance losses, particularly in the Delhi Branch/Delhi Sub Branch, leading to substantial savings.

The Court's directive followed a June 5 UYRB meeting addressing Delhi's water-sharing MoU with Himachal Pradesh and the pressing demand for additional drinking water amid an intense heat wave.

