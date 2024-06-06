Blaze Erupts in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

A fire broke out at a house in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Thursday evening, officials from the Delhi Fire Service confirmed.

According to an official report, a distress call was received at approximately 6:30 pm, prompting an immediate response. Two fire tenders were deployed to the site.

As the situation develops, more information is expected to be released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)