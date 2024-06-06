Blaze Erupts in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar
A fire broke out at a house in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar on Thursday evening. The Delhi Fire Service received a call at 6:30 PM and dispatched two fire tenders to the scene. Further details are awaited.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a house in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Thursday evening, officials from the Delhi Fire Service confirmed.
According to an official report, a distress call was received at approximately 6:30 pm, prompting an immediate response. Two fire tenders were deployed to the site.
As the situation develops, more information is expected to be released.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- fire
- house fire
- Pandav Nagar
- DFS
- Delhi Fire Service
- emergency
- news
- incident
- fire tenders
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Singapore Airlines Flight Faces Deadly Turbulence, Emergency Landing in Bangkok
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari inaugurates Indian Air Force Emergency Medical Response System in Bengaluru
Smoky Paan Consumption Leads to Emergency Surgery for 12-Year-Old
"Indira Gandhi imposed emergency, choked democracy": Rajnath Singh hits back at Congress
IAF Launches First-Ever 24/7 Emergency Medical Response System