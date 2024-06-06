Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

A fire broke out at a house in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar on Thursday evening. The Delhi Fire Service received a call at 6:30 PM and dispatched two fire tenders to the scene. Further details are awaited.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 19:36 IST
Blaze Erupts in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a house in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Thursday evening, officials from the Delhi Fire Service confirmed.

According to an official report, a distress call was received at approximately 6:30 pm, prompting an immediate response. Two fire tenders were deployed to the site.

As the situation develops, more information is expected to be released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024