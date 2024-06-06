Construction Firm in Hot Water After Digital Billboard Incident

In a worrying incident, the owner of a construction firm and several others have been booked following an accident where a digital advertising board fell on a 62-year-old man in the Malad area of north Mumbai, according to local officials.

The mishap occurred at around 8 pm on Wednesday when the elderly man and his son were visiting Liberty Garden, a popular local park. An officer from Malad police station reported that the digital advertising board collapsed due to strong winds, failing to be properly secured. The man attempted to fend off the falling board but found it was too heavy.

'He then approached us, leading to the registration of a case against the developer of Jaikiran Construction and other involved parties for rash and negligent acts under IPC sections 336 and 337,' stated the official. Despite an earlier civic report suggesting the board fell during removal, the injured man did not seek medical treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)