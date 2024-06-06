Left Menu

Construction Firm in Hot Water After Digital Billboard Incident

A construction firm owner and others were booked after a digital advertising board fell on a 62-year-old man in north Mumbai. The incident occurred around 8 pm when the man and his son were at Liberty Garden. A case has been registered under IPC sections 336 and 337.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:19 IST
Construction Firm in Hot Water After Digital Billboard Incident
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a worrying incident, the owner of a construction firm and several others have been booked following an accident where a digital advertising board fell on a 62-year-old man in the Malad area of north Mumbai, according to local officials.

The mishap occurred at around 8 pm on Wednesday when the elderly man and his son were visiting Liberty Garden, a popular local park. An officer from Malad police station reported that the digital advertising board collapsed due to strong winds, failing to be properly secured. The man attempted to fend off the falling board but found it was too heavy.

'He then approached us, leading to the registration of a case against the developer of Jaikiran Construction and other involved parties for rash and negligent acts under IPC sections 336 and 337,' stated the official. Despite an earlier civic report suggesting the board fell during removal, the injured man did not seek medical treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024