Left Menu

Mountains of Despair: The Human Tragedy of Papua New Guinea's Landslides

New Zealand geological experts have warned of continued landslide risks in Papua New Guinea's Enga region where a mountain collapse buried a village. Over 2,000 people are feared dead, though only 11 bodies have been recovered. Emergency measures and evacuations are ongoing to prevent further tragedies.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 09:59 IST
Mountains of Despair: The Human Tragedy of Papua New Guinea's Landslides
AI Generated Representative Image

Further landslides will likely plague the area where part of a mountain collapsed onto a remote village in Papua New Guinea two weeks ago, New Zealand geological experts warned on Friday, as authorities ended search and rescue efforts.

It remains unclear how many people died in the massive landslide in PNG's Enga region on May 24, with the national government reporting more than 2,000 people have been buried alive and a U.N. estimate putting the death toll at around 670. Only 11 bodies have been recovered so far.

New Zealand geotechnical engineers sent to Papua New Guinea released a report on Thursday raising concerns about the stability of the ground not just in the landslide but also to either side of it. "We believe that there is real potential for further landslides to occur in the near or medium term," Aaron Waterreus, the leader of the Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) team which include the geotechnical engineers, said in a press conference on Friday.

FENZ geotechnical engineer Jan Kupec added the landslide, which covers roughly 14 hectares (35 acres), is of such a scale it is impossible to stop it from moving and it could continue to move for months or even years. He said the rock avalanche was likely part of an old landslide that has been reactivated and there were now concerns the start of monsoon rains will liquefy the material that had fallen off the hill and again reactive the landslide.

Enga Provincial Government on Thursday announced mass evacuations of further areas around the landslide due to concerns around further earth movement. The government has ceased searching for bodies and the area has been deemed a mass burial site.

The U.N. International Organisation for Migration said more than 7,200 people were displaced by the landslide and the numbers may increase. Treacherous terrain and tribal unrest in the area meant heavy equipment and aid have been slow to arrive, and PNG government officials a week ago ruled out finding survivors under the rubble.

The disaster site will be quarantined with access restricted to prevent the spread of disease from decaying bodies, according to the IOM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024