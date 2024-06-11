Left Menu

U.S. Stock Indexes Slip Ahead of Key Inflation Data and Fed Decisions

U.S. stock indexes fell on Tuesday as investors became cautious ahead of critical inflation data and an impending Federal Reserve policy announcement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 72.33 points, the S&P 500 fell by 7.79 points, and the Nasdaq Composite decreased by 32.10 points at the market opening.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:04 IST
U.S. stock indexes fell on Tuesday as investors turned cautious ahead of crucial inflation data and a policy announcement from the Federal Reserve expected on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.33 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 38,795.71.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.79 points, or 0.15%, at 5,353.00, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 32.10 points, or 0.19%, to 17,160.42 at the opening bell.

