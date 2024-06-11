NDMC Prepares for Monsoon: Over 160 Pumps and 6 Control Rooms Set Up
NDMC is preparing for the monsoon season by setting up six control rooms with over 160 pumps to prevent waterlogging in Lutyens' Delhi. Vulnerable areas have been identified, and CCTV cameras installed. The focus is on desilting drainage systems, with completion slated for June 30.
As the monsoon season approaches, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has stepped up its efforts to combat waterlogging in Lutyens' Delhi by establishing six control rooms equipped with over 160 pumps.
Officials have confirmed that CCTV cameras have been installed at known waterlogging hotspots, with live feeds monitored round-the-clock from the Integrated Command Control Centre at Palika Kendra.
The initiative also involves identifying key areas of water stagnation based on feedback from the public and traffic police, and providing residents with contact details for control rooms to report issues effectively.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
