NDMC Prepares for Monsoon: Over 160 Pumps and 6 Control Rooms Set Up

As the monsoon season approaches, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has stepped up its efforts to combat waterlogging in Lutyens' Delhi by establishing six control rooms equipped with over 160 pumps.

Officials have confirmed that CCTV cameras have been installed at known waterlogging hotspots, with live feeds monitored round-the-clock from the Integrated Command Control Centre at Palika Kendra.

The initiative also involves identifying key areas of water stagnation based on feedback from the public and traffic police, and providing residents with contact details for control rooms to report issues effectively.

