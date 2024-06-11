Left Menu

Scorching Heat Grips North India: Temperatures Soar Above 40°C

North India experienced severe heatwave conditions, with temperatures soaring above 40°C. Delhi’s Narela recorded the highest temperature at 47.1°C. Various cities in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab also sweltered in intense heat, prompting orange alerts and advisories from the India Meteorological Department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:44 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

North India experienced severe heatwave conditions on Tuesday as temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius in several regions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's Narela and Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj recorded the highest temperatures at 47.1 degrees Celsius, highlighting the severity of the heatwave.

Delhi's Safdarjung observatory registered a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, significantly above the normal average, contributing to the intense heat felt across the national capital.

Various weather stations reported alarmingly high temperatures: Najafgarh at 46.6 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar at 44.8 degrees, Ridge at 45 degrees, and Palam at 44.1 degrees.

With temperatures rising, the IMD issued an 'orange' alert for Delhi, indicating residents should 'be prepared' for the severe conditions.

Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh matched Narela with a staggering 47.1 degrees, while other cities like Varanasi (45.3°C), Baghpat (45.2°C), and Lucknow (44.7°C) also faced extreme heat.

In Rajasthan, Churu topped the state's temperature scale at 45.6 degrees Celsius, with cities like Sriganganagar and Bikaner also recording highs above 44 degrees.

Jammu, which had seen a brief respite, faced a resurgence of the heatwave, with temperatures climbing back to 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Haryana and Punjab were not spared; Nuh reached 45.9 degrees Celsius, Hisar peaked at 44.8 degrees, and Chandigarh endured 43.9 degrees.

Agra and parts of Rajasthan saw some light rain, offering a brief relief from the ongoing heatwave.

