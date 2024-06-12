Left Menu

Canada Braces for More Wildfire Activity Amidst Drought Conditions

Canada is expected to face an increase in wildfire activity over June and July, particularly in drought-stricken western regions. Despite a milder start to the year, officials warn of elevated risks due to hot, dry, and windy weather conditions. Currently, 69 fires are active, with 500,000 hectares burned in 2024.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 12-06-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:28 IST
Canada Braces for More Wildfire Activity Amidst Drought Conditions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada is likely to see more wildfire activity than normal in June and July, especially in drought-hit western regions, as weather forecasters predict a warmer and drier summer, government officials said on Wednesday. After its worst-ever year of wildfires in 2023, Canada has so far had a milder season this year, with rain in recent weeks bringing relief to a large portion of the west.

"The good news is that the number of fires is well below average for this time of the year ... That being said, multiple regions are at an elevated risk due to a combination of hot, dry and windy conditions," Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan told reporters. Sajjan said there were 69 blazes currently active in the country and about 500,000 hectares of land had burned in 2024. Last year, more than 6,600 fires scorched 15 million hectares, an area roughly seven times the annual average.

The wildfire risk is expected to remain high over coming months, particularly in regions experiencing intense drought, including northwestern Alberta, northeastern British Columbia, and southern Northwest Territories, government officials said. Out-of-control forest fires in British Columbia and Alberta forced large-scale evacuations earlier this year, although cooler weather in late May and early June helped dampen down fire activity in recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024