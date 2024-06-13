Roof Collapse in Maharashtra Leaves Elderly Couple and Son Injured

An elderly couple and their son sustained injuries when the roof of their second-floor flat in Kalwa, Maharashtra, gave way, officials reported on Thursday. The incident took place just before midnight on Wednesday in the four-storey Om Krishna Cooperative Housing Society building, which had been categorized as unsafe by the civic body.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), specified that the structure, aging 35 years, was deemed dangerous and inhabitable, necessitating its evacuation and demolition. Authorities swiftly launched a rescue mission involving local fire brigade personnel and RDMC teams, who successfully evacuated approximately 100 residents from the 30-flat building.

The injured, identified as Manohar Dandekar (70), his wife Manisha (65), and their son Mayur (40), were admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Following the incident, the building has been sealed off, with civic officials set to determine its future.

