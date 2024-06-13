Controversy Brews Over Mother Dairy Plot

Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar has voiced strong opposition against a recent government decision to allocate a Mother Dairy plot in Nehru Nagar, Kurla, for the rehabilitation of Dharavi slum dwellers. Kudalkar argues that the residents have long demanded that the land be used for a sports complex.

In a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Kudalkar criticized the government resolution (GR) dated June 10, which transferred the 8.5-hectare plot to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, pointing out the ongoing redevelopment of Dharavi.

Kudalkar, accompanied by Kurla Nagar residents, led a protest against the GR. The multi-billion dollar Dharavi redevelopment project, spearheaded by the Adani group, is facing strong opposition from Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress, both part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

