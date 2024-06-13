Controversy Brews Over Mother Dairy Plot
Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar opposed the allocation of a Mother Dairy plot for Dharavi slum rehabilitation, advocating for a sports complex instead. The plot, under recent government resolution, was assigned to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority. Kudalkar and Kurla Nagar residents protested the decision, which faces opposition from Mahavas Vikas Aghadi parties.
Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar has voiced strong opposition against a recent government decision to allocate a Mother Dairy plot in Nehru Nagar, Kurla, for the rehabilitation of Dharavi slum dwellers. Kudalkar argues that the residents have long demanded that the land be used for a sports complex.
In a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Kudalkar criticized the government resolution (GR) dated June 10, which transferred the 8.5-hectare plot to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, pointing out the ongoing redevelopment of Dharavi.
Kudalkar, accompanied by Kurla Nagar residents, led a protest against the GR. The multi-billion dollar Dharavi redevelopment project, spearheaded by the Adani group, is facing strong opposition from Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress, both part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.
