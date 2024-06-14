NIIMH Hyderabad Designated as WHO Collaborating Centre for Traditional Medicine Research

The National Institute of Indian Medical Heritage (NIIMH), Hyderabad, operating under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, has been honored with the designation of a WHO Collaborating Centre (CC) for "Fundamental and Literary Research in Traditional Medicine" (CC IND-177). This prestigious recognition, effective from June 3, 2024, is a testament to NIIMH's pioneering contributions in the field of traditional medicine and historical research.

Established in 1956, NIIMH has been dedicated to documenting and promoting medico-historical research across various disciplines including Ayurveda, Yoga Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, Homoeopathy, Biomedicine, and others in India. Led by Prof. Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General of CCRAS and Head of the WHO-CC, NIIMH has achieved this milestone through sustained dedication and innovation.

Prof. Acharya expressed his appreciation, stating, "This WHO designation is a significant milestone, reflecting our continuous efforts in advancing traditional medicine and historical research." NIIMH has spearheaded numerous digital initiatives under Ayush, including the AMAR Portal housing 16,000 Ayush manuscripts and the SAHI Portal showcasing 793 medico-historical artefacts. The institute also supports digital versions of classical textbooks through the e-Books of Ayush project and collates morbidity statistics via the NAMASTE Portal. Furthermore, the Ayush Research Portal indexes over 42,818 published research articles.

At its core, NIIMH boasts a repository of more than 500 physical manuscripts, complemented by the Medical Heritage Museum and Library featuring rare books and manuscripts dating back to the 15th century AD. The institute publishes the esteemed Journal of Indian Medical Heritage, contributing significantly to scholarly discourse in the field.

With 58 WHO Collaborating Centres in India covering diverse biomedical disciplines, CCRAS-NIIMH, Hyderabad, stands out as the third WHO Collaborating Centre focusing on Traditional Medicine. It follows prestigious institutions like the Institute for Teaching & Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar, and the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), New Delhi.

As the inaugural WHO Collaborating Centre for "Fundamental and Literary Research in Traditional Medicine," NIIMH will collaborate with WHO to standardize terminologies for Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Sowa-Rigpa. Additionally, NIIMH will contribute to updating the Traditional Medicine Module-II for the Eleventh edition of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) and assist Member States in developing research methodologies for Traditional Medicine.

This designation reflects the leadership of Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary (Ayush), Government of India, and the technical guidance from Dr. Pawan Godatwar, Technical Officer, WHO-SEARO, New Delhi, and Dr. Pradeep Kumar Dua, Technical Officer, TM Unit, WHO Headquarters.

Heading the WHO Collaborating Centre for "Fundamental and Literary Research in Traditional Medicine," Prof. Vaidya Rabinarayan Acharya will lead a dedicated team including Dr. G. P. Prasad, Assistant Director I/c and Unit Head, Vaidya Saketh Ram Thrigulla, Research Officer (Ayurveda), and Dr. Santosh Mane, Research Officer (Ayurveda), NIIMH, Hyderabad, in collaboration with CCRAS Headquarters' Literary and Fundamental Research team.