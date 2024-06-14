Sikkim Landslides Leave Over 1,200 Tourists Stranded; Evacuation Efforts Underway

More than 1,200 tourists, including 15 foreigners, are currently stranded in Mangan district, Sikkim, due to massive landslides triggered by relentless rainfall, as confirmed by an official on Friday. The chief secretary's office is in talks with the Centre regarding the potential airlifting of all tourists, contingent on weather conditions, a statement from C S Rao, Principal Secretary of Sikkim Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, revealed.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has chaired a high-level meeting in Mintokgang to assess the severe impact of the landslides. The heavy rain has led to significant damage to properties, disrupted road connectivity, and caused power, food supply, and mobile network outages in several areas. According to ground reports, around 1,200 domestic and 15 foreign tourists (including individuals from Thailand, Nepal, and Bangladesh) are marooned in Lachung, Mangan district, due to road blockages caused by heavy rainfall and landslides, said Rao in the statement.

Local authorities have assured that the stranded tourists are safe and have advised them to stay put as a precaution. The official claimed that there is an adequate stock of food supplies and rations available for all. If necessary, the tourists will be evacuated by road, with operations coordinated closely with the district administration, police, and tourism officials in Mangan.

Other parts of Sikkim remain open and safe for travel, added the official. Landslides have caused road blockages, floods, house damages, and electricity pole displacements. The Chief Minister's meeting was crucial for strategizing the response to restore normalcy and ensure safety, officials said, adding they had briefed him on the damage to vital roads and bridges and ongoing relief operations.

Immediate relief measures have included deploying emergency service personnel and ensuring the supply of essential commodities. Tamang urged officials to closely monitor the situation and expedite efforts to reestablish connectivity and relief, while advising the public to stay alert and cooperate with authorities to overcome this calamity.

