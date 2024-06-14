Southwest Monsoon Advances: Heavy Rainfall and Heatwave Alert in West Bengal

The Meteorological Department has projected an advance of the southwest monsoon into the entirety of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and parts of Gangetic West Bengal within the coming four to five days. The forecast spells heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state's northern districts, already grappling with incessant downpours in recent days.

Meanwhile, southern districts in West Bengal are on high alert for potential heatwave and severe heatwave conditions over the next few days, according to the weather office. The Met Department further warns of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, urging regulation of traffic and avoidance of movement in landslide-prone zones.

Additionally, rivers flowing through sub-Himalayan districts—including Teesta, Jaldhaka, Sankosh, and Torsa—are projected to see a rise in water levels. The department advises caution and necessary measures to mitigate risks. Notably, Rongo in Kalimpong recorded West Bengal's highest rainfall over the past 24 hours with 150 mm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)