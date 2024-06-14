Woman-led Startup Develops AI Tool 'Divya Drishti' for Enhanced Biometric Authentication

Ingenious Research Solutions Pvt Ltd., a startup founded by Dr. Shivani Verma, has achieved a significant milestone by developing "Divya Drishti," an advanced AI tool integrating facial recognition with physiological parameters such as gait and skeleton. This innovation, born out of winning the prestigious Dare to Dream Innovation contest 2.0 organized by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), promises a revolutionary leap in biometric authentication technology.

"Divya Drishti" offers a robust authentication system by combining facial recognition with gait analysis, ensuring heightened accuracy and reliability in identifying individuals. This dual-layered approach minimizes the risk of false positives and identity fraud, making it suitable for a wide array of applications across Defence, Law Enforcement, Corporate, and Public Infrastructure sectors.

The development of "Divya Drishti" was supported and mentored by the Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CAIR), a DRDO laboratory based in Bangalore. Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, congratulated Ingenious Research Solutions Pvt Ltd. and team DRDO on this achievement. He emphasized that the project's success under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) exemplifies DRDO's commitment to nurturing startups in the defence and aerospace sectors, aligning with the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

This innovative AI tool not only underscores India's technological prowess in biometric security solutions but also highlights the collaborative efforts between startups and government institutions to foster innovation and self-reliance in critical sectors.