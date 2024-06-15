Left Menu

Unauthorised structures at Ex-AP CM Jagan's residence in Hyderabad demolished

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-06-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 17:08 IST
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday demolished certain structures adjacent to the Lotus Pond residence of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here.

According to a senior official of GHMC, the civic authorities removed the structures abutting the compound wall to carry out tiling work on the pavement in front of Jagan's residence.

The structures were being used by security personnel, he said. An earthmover was used to remove the structures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

