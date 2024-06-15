Unauthorised structures at Ex-AP CM Jagan's residence in Hyderabad demolished
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-06-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 17:08 IST
- Country:
- India
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Saturday demolished certain structures adjacent to the Lotus Pond residence of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here.
According to a senior official of GHMC, the civic authorities removed the structures abutting the compound wall to carry out tiling work on the pavement in front of Jagan's residence.
The structures were being used by security personnel, he said. An earthmover was used to remove the structures.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Andhra: Palnadu Police warn of legal action for provocative social media posts after exit polls
Tragic Firecracker Explosion at Lord Jagannath's Chandan Jatra Claims Six Lives
Andhra Pradesh police constable who shot his son with service weapon, arrested
Exit polls align with expectations, NDA poised for victory in Andhra, says TDP leader Gummadi Sandhyarani
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu confident of NDA's victory in polls