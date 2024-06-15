Left Menu

Vizhinjam International Seaport gets Customs approval, says Kerala minister

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-06-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 20:49 IST
The Vizhinjam International Seaport here has been approved as a Customs port, Kerala Ports Minister V N Vasavan said on Saturday.

The minister said a gazette notification in this regard was issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs which allows the port for unloading imported goods and the loading of export goods or any class of such things.

In a statement, Vasavan said, with permission, Vizhinjam has become a legally recognized port for export and import.

''The permission was given after fulfilling the guidelines put forward by the Department of Customs including completion of office facilities, buildings, computer system, better server room facility, etc,'' Vasavan said.

He said now, the port has pending approvals under Section 8 and 45 of the Customs Act and also the Port Code.

Recently, the port received approval from the Ministry of Shipping, making it the country's first transshipment port.

The Vizhinjam port is being constructed under the public-private partnership model. Adani Group is the private partner in the development of Vizhinjam port, which is going to be one of the largest ports in the world once commissioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

